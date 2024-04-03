FG To Arraign Binance, Two Others Over Alleged Tax Evasion Thursday

The Federal Government will, on Thursday, April 4 (tomorrow), arraign Binance Holdings Limited and its two top officials; Tigran Gambaryan and fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla, on allegations bordering on tax evasion.

Bianance, Mr Gambaryan and Mr Anjarwalla, listed as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively, are expected to be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja on a four-count charge.

Anjarwalla, who had been in detention alongside Gambaryan, was said to have escaped from lawful custody.

He escaped on Friday from the Abuja guest house where he and his colleague were detained.

Though the Federal High Court Easter vacation began on March 22 and will come to an end on April 8, the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, directed the transfer of Binance case file to Justice Nwite.

Although Justice Nwite is not a vacation judge, the chief judge granted the fiat for the judge to handle the case during vacation being a matter that concerns dire national interest.

Hearing notices had been related to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the prosecuting agency, and counsel to other parties for the defendants to take their plea.