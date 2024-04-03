LASTMA Warns Motorists To Maintain Speed Limit On Renovated Third Mainland Bridge

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists to maintain speed limit while driving on the long stretch of the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge linking Mainland and other parts of the state.

The General Manager of the Agency, Mr. Olalekan Bakare Oki, gave this warning on Wednesday while addressing officers of the Agency whose purview falls within the Third Mainland Bridge operational areas.

According to Oki, the comprehensively repaired bridge is scintillating and fascinating to drive on without any impediments as this may be too tempting and risky not to observe speed limit thereby resulting in untoward consequences for motorists.

“The government has installed state-of-the-art facilities that will aid motorists in navigating the entire bridge to their various destinations within a reasonable travel time.”

The General Manager urged motorists to obey every traffic sign and other installed traffic related electronic devices where necessary and keep to the approved speed limit.

“Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary over speeding while using the bridge and any other link roads across the state.”

He assured the motoring public that the Agency would deploy more men, patrol and recovery vehicles to ensure safety of motorists and timely rescue intervention on the bridge.

The General Manager however cautioned owners/drivers of vehicles to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before playing the bridge as the Agency would frown at any avoidable obstacles capable of hindering vehicular movements on the flyover.

Federal Government is set to open the Third Mainland Bridge for traffic on 4th April 2024.