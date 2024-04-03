Navy Discovers Illegal Fuel Depot In Lagos, Arrests Five Suspects

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft discovered an illegal fuel depot at No 3 Silver Bird Road, Ilasun Lekki, on Tuesday, and arrested five suspects.

The leader of the syndicate, Mr Ahmed Ariyo alongside four other persons were arrested in a private apartment where they carry out their illegal activities.

According to a statement by the NNS Beecroft spokesperson, Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim, the Commander NNS Beecroft, Commodore Rafiu Taye Oladejo, while briefing newsmen, disclosed that the discovery of the illegal fuel depot was sequel to credible intelligence they received on suspicious activities taking place at Elegushi beach.

He said that this necessitated the deployment of NNS Beecroft Quick Response Team to the location which resulted in the discovery and arrest of the suspects.

Commodore Oladejo added that the illegal fuel depot contains 8 storage tanks of 50,000 litres capacity each, laden with about 57,000 litres of AGO; a tanker laden with about 7,000 litres; a bus with 30 jerry cans laden with about 1,500 litres.

The total products discovered is about 65,000 litres of AGO which is estimated to be about 89 million Naira based on the current price of AGO (₦1,350).

While estimating the total capacity of the storage facility found in the apartment, the Commander said the 8 storage tanks if filled with AGO will be about 400,000 litres which is approximately 500 million Naira.

He further explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects possibly got the products through pipeline vandalism, illegal vendors at sea as well as other illegal means along the coastline.

Commodore Oladejo reiterated that NNS Beecroft will not relent in its efforts to pursuing oil thieves and other criminal elements as directed by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu.

He assured law abiding citizens of NNS Beecroft’s commitment to stamping out Lagos maritime environment of all forms of maritime crimes for socioeconomic activities to thrive.

The Commander finally handed over the suspects, products and the facility to Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation and possible prosecution.