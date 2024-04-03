NSCDC Arrests Five For Rustling, Recover 48 Cattle In Niger

Niger State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the arrest of five suspected cattle rustlers in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Joachim Okafor, confirmed the arrest in a press release made available to newsmen in Minna.

Commandant Okafor said that based on credible intelligence the Agro Rangers Team on patrol across Tafa Division got information about 48 cattle which were suspected to have been rustled from Kafuru in Katsina State through Sundu Kano and heading to Paukon Kore Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja were intercepted.

He added that the Agro rangers squad swung into action and intercepted the cattle while prompt invitations were sent to the Chairman Miyetti Allah Niger State Chapter who was represented by Ibrahim Dikko, the Chairman Miyetti Allah Tafa Local Government, Haruna Idris and Chairman Miyetti Allah Suleja Chapter, Ibrahim Abdullahi for identification of the proper owners of the cattle and necessary mediations.

He gave the names of the 5 Suspects arrested as Adamu Ibrahim (M) 40 years, Adamu Hassan (M) 50 years, Bature Isah (M) 15 years, Usman Ibrahim (M) 30 years and Jamilu Ibrahim (M) 45 years.

The arrest was made with support from Nigeria Hunters Association in Niger State.

The representative of Niger State government, Miyetti Allah Chairman and his executives lauded the leadership of the NSCDC for the commissioning of the Agro Rangers Squad which obviously has made notable achievements through prompt intervention mechanism by preventing clashes between farmers and herders and providing equitable environment for food security across the nation.