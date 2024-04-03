Obi Continues Fraternal Visits To Muslim Communities As Fasting Enters Last Lap

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday continued his fraternal visit to the Muslim Communities even as their fasting enters the last lap.

Sharing photos of his visit on his official X page, Obi disclosed that he was in Awka, Anambra State capital, where he interacted and enjoyed the conviviality of the Muslim community there.

“This is a routine I started since my days as the Governor of Anambra State and have maintained. I shared in the blessings of the Ramadan fasting and prayers while enjoining them, and every Nigerian, to continue to pray for the nation, especially as we are now in the last 10 days of the Ramadan season, which are very significant.

“I encouraged them, and every Nigerian, not to be dispirited by the present myriad of challenges facing the nation, but, in love and unity, continue to work together for the progress of the nation.

“The hunger we experience, the insecurity that ravages our nation, the corruption that pervades every aspect of our national existence, and the poverty that has continued to spread through the country are all affecting every one of us irrespective of our religion or tribe.”

The former Anambra State governor further asserted that “only by a collective resolve to move our nation from consumption to production, can we triumph over our many challenges. This we will do by cultivating the vast arable lands in the North, which will enable us to feed ourselves and export food to the world.”

He added that building a highly productive nation remains his firm commitment to the New Nigeria which is now more possible than ever before.

Mr Obi thanked the Muslim Community and their leaders, for their warm hospitality, prayers, and encouragement.