One Dead As Windstorm Wrecks Havoc in Nasarawa Communities

One person has been confirmed dead and many were injured in a windstorm which occurred on Tuesday night in the Agbashi Community area of the Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Several houses and public infrastructure were also destroyed, leading to the displacement of thousands of people.

While the Acting Chairman of Agbashi Development Association, Anthony Oshinyeka, confirmed the death to our reporter, the State Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs, Margaret Elayo, said the level of destruction, and number of persons and communities affected, were yet to be ascertained, adding that a team from the ministry is assessing the damage.

Similar cases have also been reported in about four other local government areas in the state.

