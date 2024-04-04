Alleged Misconduct: Panel Investigating Shaibu Adjourns To Friday

The seven-man investigative panel, sitting over the alleged misconduct of the Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu has again adjourned for another day.

Thursday’s move is the sequel to the non-appearance of counsels to the defence.

In hushed tones, members of the panel shared ideas about the situation and reached a conclusion.

The adjournment has again become imperative to give the defence another chance to make their appearance.

Before the adjournment was declared by the chairman of the panel Rtd Justice S.A Omonua, the panel frowned at the way the press reported the sitting of the panel on Wednesday which was the inaugural session.

He said if anyone wanted to do a report, they could make use of the daily recordings of every sitting by the panel’s sound system team.

Justice Omonua then gave the ruling of the adjournment till April 5, 2024.