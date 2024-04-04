Alleged Tax Evasion: Arraignment of Binance Chiefs Stalled

The arraignment of Binance Holdings Limited and one of its Senior Executives Tigray Gambaryan has been stalled at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The arraignment could not go on as the second defendant, Gambaryan, has not been served with the charge by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

At the day’s proceedings, his counsel, Tonye Krukrubo, drew the attention of the court to the fact that his client whom the Federal Government scheduled for arraignment does not have an idea of the charges against him.

The arraignment of Binance Holdings Limited and one of its Senior Executives, Tigray Gambaryan, has been stalled at the Federal High Court, Abuja.#ChannelsTVNews pic.twitter.com/Ib45SSmZ0R Advertisement — Channels Television (@channelstv) April 4, 2024

Counsel for the FIRS told the court that service on the second defendant has been difficult as he has been in custody. He prayed for the court to grant leave so the defendant could be served in court.

Counsel for the defendant also raised questions about the conduct of the Federal Government in serving the charge on the defendant but did not object to it. The court ordered that the defendant be served in court.

The prosecution prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the defendant to go through the charge and be ready to take his plea.

Justice Emeka Nwite subsequently adjourned till 19th April for arraignment in the FIRS suit.

In the second suit by the EFCC, the anti-graft agency filed a five counts bordering on money laundering and corruption.

The case could also not go on as the defendant’s lawyer said the charge before the court was a joint one and the first defendants ( Binance ), had not been served.

Justice Nwite subsequently adjourned the case to April 8th for ruling on whether arraignment would go on without proof of service in Binance.