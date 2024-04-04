APC Accuses Fubara Of Scheming Against Rivers Assembly

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has accused Governor Siminalayi of plotting to procure court injunctions to stifle the State House of Assembly from carrying out its functions.

Mr Okocha, who made this accusation against the governor during a press briefing at his office in Port Harcourt earlier today, questioned the sincerity of the governor’s claim of signing the Presidential Peace Pact because of the respect he has for President Tinubu.

Mr Okocha said, “reading through the 8-point deal will it be true to say that 8 and 6 have been implemented? What are they? That you represent the budget to the legitimate Assembly as led by Martin Amaewhule. And 8 which of course directed the governor to conduct elections and never recognize any other nomenclature in the local governments.

“The governor’s blatant refusal to conduct local government elections goes to affect the extant laws of Rivers State and is a deliberate attempt to disrespect Mr President.”

It’s apparent that the political battle in the oil rich state is showing no signs of abating any time soon.

Recall that only yesterday, Mr Fubara had roared that his political detractors should not mistake his calm demeanour and acceptance of the Presidential Peace deal for weakness, or he would surprise them.

Governor Fubara said he had been inundated with several comments in the media about the implementation of the peace initiative, and had chosen to be silent out of maturity and wisdom.

According to him, it was important to put the records straight for clarity, explaining that when President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political crisis that engulfed the State on October 30, 2023, the agreement that was accepted was a political solution.

Governor Fubara said he had since then commenced implementation of the agreement, solely because of his respect for President Tinubu, but cautioned that it appears that other political actors have taken his humility and compliance as a sign of weakness.