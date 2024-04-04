Gov Poll: Ondo APC Warns Politicians’ Supporters Against Divisive Utterances 

The Ondo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned supporters of politicians against divisive comments ahead of the governorship election in the state.
Ondo 2024: Idea of “the Aborigines of APC” is Unnecessary – APC Chair
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has warned political supporters of aspirants against divisive utterances and actions, ahead of the party primary this month.
The State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described as unnecessary the idea of some people constituting themselves into “the aborigines of APC” of the state chapter.
The party contended that the unity of the party is erected on the pillars of equal opportunities, irrespective of whatever consideration.
The chapter would not condone acts that are aimed at making some members feel inadequate or inferior to others, on account of when they joined the party.
“The chapter is for all, and would continue to encourage equal opportunities for all the members. New members should entertain no fears in this regards”, Adetimehin assured.
The party urged aspirants to be weary of desperate supporters, who fan embers of disunity for personal gains. This is not healthy for the vibrant chapter of our dream.
Adetimehin appealed to political gladiators to exhibit regards for the party’s governorship aspirants, and other stakeholders to avoid unnecessary friction in the political space.
The party noted that Ondo State is known for organisation and enviable political history that should be demonstrated at critical moments. We own it a duty to showcase the rare ability to go into any contest without rancor.
Alex Kalejaye,
Publicity Secretary,
Ondo APC.
4th April, 2024.