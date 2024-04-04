Gov Poll: Ondo APC Warns Politicians’ Supporters Against Divisive Utterances 

The Ondo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned supporters of politicians against divisive comments ahead of the governorship election in the state.

APC’s warning came in a statement on Thursday in a reaction to some members of the party constituting themselves into “the aborigines of APC”.

“The chapter is for all, and would continue to encourage equal opportunities for all the members. New members should entertain no fears in this regard,” the Ondo APC chairman Ade Adetimehin was quoted as saying in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Alex Kalejaye.

READ ALSO: 19 Political Parties To Participate In Ondo Gov Poll, Says INEC

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW