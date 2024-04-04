IBEDC Reconnects UCH After Three Weeks Of Plunging Into Darkness

Members of staff and patients at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, are in a jubilant mood after the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) reconnected the facility.

The premier hospital was disconnected three weeks ago owing to the non-payment of electricity bill, plunging UCH into darkness.

But on Thursday, the Public Relations Officer of IBEDC Busolami Tunwase told Channels Television that UCH has been reconnected.

She said UCH has paid a little above 10 percent of the outstanding bill it owed IBEDC and made a plan to gradually defray the rest.