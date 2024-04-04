Sanwo-Olu Thanks Tinubu, Umahi After Full Reopening Of Third Mainland Bridge

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, after the full reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge.

The governor announced the reopening of the bridge to traffic on Thursday following weeks of serious repair work by the Federal Ministry of Works.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, an elated Sanwo-Olu thanked Tinubu and Umahi for their expedited focus and attention to detail on the Third Mainland Bridge project.

He said their commitment has significantly contributed to the timely and quality completion of the necessary improvements on the bridge.

The governor also thanked the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation for their effective traffic management throughout the repair period as well as the road users for their patience.

His post read, “I am pleased to announce the full reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge after extended repair works have been completed to ensure its safety and efficiency for all residents. Your patience and resilience during this period have been paramount in maintaining our city’s economic momentum.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to HE President @officialABAT and the Honourable Minister of Works, David Umahi for their expedited focus and attention to detail on the Third Mainland Bridge project. Their commitment has significantly contributed to the timely and quality completion of these necessary improvements.

“My thanks also go to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation for their effective traffic management throughout this period. Their dedication has minimized disruptions and maintained flow, demonstrating our collective strength and ability to overcome challenges.

“As we embrace the smoother journeys that the newly renovated bridge provides, it also calls for a renewed emphasis on road safety. Our shared commitment to safety ensures not only our well-being but also the well-being of other road users. Thank you, Lagosians, for your unwavering support.”

READ ALSO: LASTMA Warns Motorists To Maintain Speed Limit On Renovated Third Mainland Bridge

The Third Mainland Bridge, one of the longest bridges in Africa was worked on for weeks which caused gridlock for motorists and other road users.

The work done on the bridge includes replacing the old asphalt with new one, solar lights, and CCTV installation, among others.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists to maintain speed limits while driving on the long stretch of the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge.

The General Manager of the Agency, Olalekan Bakare Oki, gave the warning. He said motorists can now enjoy a better driving experience without impediments.

But he warned that this may tempt motorists not to observe the speed limit thereby resulting in untoward consequences.