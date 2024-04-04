Stray Dog Rescues Abandoned Baby In Anambra Forest

A stray dog foraging for food has retrieved an abandoned baby boy in a forest in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The stray dog was said to have carried the infant across a busy road and kept him in a public glare, apparently for passersby to pick up for rehabilitation.

The baby was said to have been found by the dog in a plastic bag in which he was abandoned in the forest. The baby who was said to be stable might have been abandoned in the forest for about two days before the dog discovered him.

Corroborating the story in a trending video online, some women believed to be local midwives were seen cleaning the baby while condemning the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The women and a male in the video wondered how someone would carry a baby for nine months, only to throw such a child away after delivery.

While thanking God for saving the baby from being devoured by animals, they implored perpetrators of such acts to hand over babies to people to take care of instead of throwing them away.

The police are yet to comment on the matter as of now. Calls put across to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra Tochukwu Ikenga did not go through.