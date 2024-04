Nigerian troops killed 2,351 in the first quarter of 2024 – that is from January to March – in different operations across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba said this during a media briefing in Abuja to give an update about the military’s operations nationwide.

He said some of the terrorist commanders were killed during the operations.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Frees 230 Detainees Cleared Of Ties With Boko Haram

WATCH THE FULL BRIEFING BELOW