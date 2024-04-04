VIDEO: What To Know About Electricity Service Bands — NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has explained the different categories of electricity service bands as tariff for Band A customers was hiked on Wednesday as customers now pay ₦225 kilowatts per hour, up from the current ₦66.

NERC Vice President, Musiliu Oseni, who was on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, explained that Band A customers enjoy a minimum of 20 hours per day while Band B customers enjoy minimum of 16 hours per day.

For Band C, it’s a minimum of 12 hours per day, Band D gets minimum of eight hours per day while Band E gets minimum of four hours per day.

“We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Band A, but it will now be reduced to under 500. This means that 17 per cent now qualify as Band-A feeders. These feeders only service 15 per cent of total electricity customers connected to the feeders,” he said.

