UPDATED: Court Convicts Bobrisky After Pleading Guilty To Naira Abuse

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has been convicted by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Ikeja after he pleaded guilty to abuse of the naira.

Before his conviction, Bobrisky pleaded with the court that he was not aware of the law on abusing the Naira.

The judge then told him that ignorance of the law was not an excuse to which Bobrisky replied,”I know my lord.”

He further said to the judge,”My lord I wish that you can give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I’m a social media influencer with over five million followers. I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it again my lord, I regret my actions my lord”.

With the conviction, Bobrisky could either serve six months in prison, pay a fine of N50,000 or do both.

Section 21 (1) of the CBN Act 2007 states that “a person who tampers with a coin or note issued by the Bank is guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable for imprisonment for a term not less that six months or to a fine not less that N50,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

When the charge was read, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the first four counts bordering on Naira abuse.

Before the charge was read however, the EFCC’s counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, asked the court to strike out counts five and six bordering on money laundering allegations.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro subsequently struck out counts five and six.

This paved the way for the arraignment of Bobrisky on only counts one to four which is on the abuse of the naira.

When the counts were read, Bobrisky was asked if he understood the charge that was read to him, he replied, “yes, I am guilty”.

Bobrisky was brought into the court in a white bus at 9.12 a.m. on Friday morning by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arrested on Wednesday by the EFCC on account of naira abuse and money laundering.