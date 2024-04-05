Chaos As Police Try To Disperse Shiites Procession In Kaduna

There is pandemonium in the Kaduna State capital as police operatives are trying to disperse members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria popularly known as Shiites, who are holding a procession in the city centre.

The IMN members had gathered along the Katsina roundabout by Ahmadu Bello Way before the police arrived and tried to disperse them.

This has created panic and fear among the residents particularly those whose shops are located along the Ahmadu Bello Way. Many were said to have closed their shops for fear of being caught in the fracas.

This is not the first time that the IMM members are holding public procession despite their proscription by the Federal Government under former President Muhammadu Buhari.