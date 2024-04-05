Electricity Tariff Hike Will Further Impoverish Nigerians, Northern Elders Tackle Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has kicked against the recent decision by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to increase electricity tariff in the country.

The forum described the tariff increase as a reckless move and a complete disregard for the well-being and welfare of the Nigerian people.

In a statement by its spokesman, Abdul- Azeez Suleiman, the Northern Elders Forum, noted that the drastic increase in electricity tariff will have a significant negative impact on the already struggling population, further exacerbating the gap between the rich and the poor.

They called on the Federal Government to immediately reconsider what they referred to as ill-conceived decision and consider the dire economic situation faced by the majority of Nigerians.

NEF’s reaction is coming two days after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced an increment in electricity tariff for Band A customers. It explained that these are people who enjoy a 20-hour supply of electricity daily.

The Northern elders in its statement noted that the breakdown of the new tariff revealed an alarming burden that the average Nigerian will face in affording electricity daily.

The statement read in part, “Under the new tariff plan, 24 hours of electricity per day will cost a staggering N5,400, amounting to an unbearable monthly total of N162,000 and an astounding yearly total of N1,971,000.

“These exorbitant amounts are simply unaffordable for the majority of Nigerians, who are already grappling with economic hardship and trying to make ends meet.

“By implementing such exorbitant electricity tariffs, the government is effectively perpetuating a form of economic oppression that will only serve to widen the gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria. It is imperative that this act of exploitation be firmly rejected and not be allowed to stand unchallenged.

“The decision to implement these tariffs without considering the impact on the average citizen is not only callous but also short-sighted. The resulting consequences could potentially lead to internal security threats as the disparity between the haves and the have-nots becomes more pronounced.

“The NEF strongly believes that this decision was made without carefully considering the economic realities faced by the majority of Nigerians and it highlights the government’s lack of empathy towards its citizens.

“Instead of implementing policies that would alleviate the suffering of the people, the government has chosen to further exploit them. This introduction of exorbitant electricity tariffs is not only unjust but also a clear indication of the disconnect between the government and the people they are meant to serve.

“It is a blatant display of the government’s blatant disregard for the well-being of its citizens and a betrayal of the trust placed in them.

“The NEF calls on the government to immediately reconsider this ill-conceived decision and take into account the dire economic situation faced by the majority of Nigerians.

“Nigerians must now rise up and demand accountability from their leaders, reminding them that their primary duty is to serve the people, not exploit them for personal gain”.