Gunmen Invade Kogi Community, Kill 19 People, Set Houses Ablaze

Some unidentified gunmen have invaded Agojeju Odo community in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing nineteen (19) people and setting many houses on fire.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Police Public Relation Officer in Kogi State, William Aya, said the yet to be identified gunmen attacked the community on Thursday.

Aya said that the Divisional Police Office of the local government informed him that 19 people were killed while some sustained injured in the attack.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, CP Bethrand Onuoha, has deployed more policemen to the communities, assuring that the perpetrators of the heinous act will be apprehended.

Meanwhile, the local said the gunmen attacked sleepy town of Agojeju Odo, while neighbouring communities like Ajokpachi Odo, Bagaji all in Omala local government are presently deserted.

The communities appealed to Kogi State governor, Usman Ododo, and security agencies to come to their aid by deploying more security personnel to the area, as the police in the Local Government Area have been overwhelmed and overpowered by the attackers.