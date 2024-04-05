Oborevwori Receives Board Of Enquiry Probing Murder Of Military Personnel

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has welcomed the setting up of a board of enquiry by the military as he continues to express pain and regret over the unfortunate killing of 17 Nigerian Army officers and soldiers in the Okuama community of the state.

He received the chairman and members of the board set up by the Defence Headquarters at the Delta State Government House Annex in Warri on Friday.

The governor insisted a thorough investigation must be done on the matter. He narrated how the state managed the situation, promising that the government would do all it could to assist the board with its assignment.

READ ALSO: Police Hand Over Delta King, Ikolo To Military

According to him, a transparent investigation must be conducted to fish out the real culprits of the crime so that innocent citizens should not be made to suffer any further.

On his part, the chairman of the board Air Vice Marshal David Ajayi, said the board is in the state to investigate the unfortunate incident that happened at Okuama.

He called on the governor to assist the board in its enquiry to ensure that relevant stakeholders were invited to give an account of what led to the crisis.