Olympic Qualifiers: Nigeria’s Super Falcons Edge South Africa

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have moved a step closer to securing the ticket to the football event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after seeing off South Africa 1-0 in a first-leg match in the final round of qualifiers.

Rasheedat Ajibade converted a 43rd-minute penalty to hand the Nigerians victory in the encounter in Abuja on Friday.

The Super Falcons began the game well, pressing the South Africans at the MKO Abiola Stadium. But the team could not convert.

However, following sustained pressure, South Africa’s Noko Matlou hacked down Chinwendu Ihezuo in the box. Rasheedat stepped up to the plate, slotting the ball home to give Nigeria the lead.

The Super Falcons could have added more when play resumed in the second half. But a combination of poor finishing and brave defending stopped them.

Following Friday’s game, the Super Falcons will fly to South Africa for the second leg of the last phase of qualification on Tuesday. The winner of the two-legged tie will pick a ticket to the Paris Olympic Games later in the summer.