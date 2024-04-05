Tinubu Declares Probe Of CBN Closed, Lauds Jim Obazee

President Bola Tinubu declared the probe into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) closed and lauded Jim Obazee who was the special investigator.

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said this in a Friday statement.

“President Bola Tinubu thanks Mr Jim Obazee, former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), for his services as the Special Investigator of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities, upon his appointment on July 28, 2023,” the statement read.

“The President commends Mr. Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he exercised in handling the complexities of this critical national assignment.

“Subsequent to the conclusion of the assignment and the submission of a final comprehensive report, and with the winding up of all apparatuses used during the scope of the task which terminated on March 31, 2024, the investigation is formally closed, with all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies already conducting follow-up action.”

Obazee was appointed to probe the CBN in the wake of Godwin Emefiele’s suspension as the apex bank chief.

In December, Obazee submitted a report to President Tinubu and accused Emefiele of gross financial offences.