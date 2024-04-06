Gov Diri Expresses Satisfaction With Conduct Of Bayelsa LG Poll

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has commended the state independent electoral commission for the organisation of the local government election that took place in the state.

Governor Diri, who spoke with journalists immediately after voting, said reports available to him indicates that the poll was generally peaceful across the state.

The Governor voted alongside his wife, Dr Gloria, at Kalamaowei wari unit 4 ward 6 in Sampou community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

He expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious in the 105 wards of the eight Local Government Areas as it was the only party with wide acceptance and vigorously campaigned across the state ahead of the election.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Govt Declares Friday Work-Free Day

He said: “PDP enjoys the support of the people and judging from the outcome of the November 11, 2023 governorship election, our party will still take the upper hand.

“As you have seen, the voting process was peaceful and seamless and l think if this is the way it is in every other unit and ward, then we expect a peaceful and successful local government election to usher in a new leadership at the third tier of government.

“So far, we are very pleased that there is no report of security breach across the state. At the last security council meeting, l charged the security agencies to be part of this electoral process and to ensure that security of the state was not breached.”

Responding to a question on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state did not participate in the election, Diri said only the faction led by Dennis Otiotio under the control of Chief Timipre Sylva boycotted the poll and that the party had more than one faction.

He added that the reason for their action was best known to them.