Jigawa Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Mismanagement Of Iftar Feeding Funds

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has suspended Aminu Kanta as the Commissioner of the Ministry of Commerce.

The suspension follows allegations of mismanagement of funds allocated to the Iftar feeding program in Babura Local Government Area.

In a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government Bala Ibrahim, it was revealed that the suspension was a critical step taken by the government to ensure transparency and integrity in governance.

The SSG emphasized the government’s commitment to investigating any allegations of financial impropriety thoroughly.

Governor Namadi’s directive to suspend Kanta was conveyed in a letter delivered by Ibrahim. The suspension, effective immediately, underscores the seriousness with which the government is approaching the issue.

The Iftar feeding program, which aimed to provide meals during Ramadan across the 27 local government areas of the state, received an allocation of N2.8 billion from the State Executive Council.

Under the program, 600 centres were established, with a minimum of two feeding points in every political ward. Additionally, designated centres were set up in higher institutions across the state. Each centre was expected to serve a minimum of 300 people daily throughout Ramadan.

Kanta’s alleged involvement in the mismanagement of funds designated for this programme has prompted swift action from the state government, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and financial malpractice.

In response to the suspension, Governor Namadi reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in governance. He assured the public that thorough investigations would be conducted to uncover any wrongdoing and ensure that public funds are used for their intended purposes.