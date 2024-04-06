×

NAFDAC Seizes N50m Worth Of Illicit Drugs In Lagos Raid

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated April 6, 2024
NAFDAC officials during the raid on illegal drug sellers in Lagos. Facebook/NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized illegal drugs with the combined street value amounting to about N50 million.

These drugs were seized during a recent a targeted raid conducted by NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement Directorate on drug hawkers operating in the Apapa area and its surroundings.

The Agency which announced this in a statement on Friday, said the raid is part of its ongoing efforts to combat the distribution and sale of unauthorised pharmaceuticals.

It stated that numerous hawkers were apprehended during the operation, and a wide range of illicit drugs were confiscated, including aphrodisiacs, narcotic substances (including tramadol), antibiotics, and over-the-counter medications.

The Agency said that the individuals arrested will be prosecuted accordingly, and the confiscated drugs are slated for destruction.

