Police Rescue Over 100 Kidnapped Victims, Neutralise Five Suspected Bandits In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command said it has neutralised five suspected bandits, rescued over 100 kidnapped victims and recovered 658 rustled animals from March 1 to 31.

Within the period under review, a total number of 51 cases of major crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicides, cattle rustling among others, were reported, and 30 cases were charged to court.

The Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, disclosed this in a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters on Friday, noting that a total number of 64 suspects were arrested in connection with these cases.

He explained that a total number of 9 suspected armed robbers, 11 murder suspects, 29 suspected rapists, and a total number of 19 suspects were arrested for various offences such as criminal force, intimidation, inciting disturbance, theft and belonging to gang of brigands, among others.

“ARREST OF THREE (3) SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBERS, RECOVERY OF TWO

(2) SUSPECTED STOLEN PHONES:

On March 21, 2024 at about 2300 hrs, the command succeeded in arresting the

O One (1) Muhammed Halliru,’m’, of Unguwar sodangi quarters, Malumfashi

SA, (2) Mohammed Nuhu. ‘m’, aged 19 years old of Unguwar sodangi quarters, Malumfashi LGA, and one (3) Hamza Bala, ‘m’, aged 19 years old of Pay-Master, Malumfashi LGA, in connection with a suspected case of criminal Conspiracy and armed robbery.

The fact of the case is that, on March 19t, 2024, at about 2100 hrS, one Abdulrazak Hamisu, “m,” of Gangarawa quarterS, Malumfashi LGA, reported at the Malumfashi Divisional Headquarters that on the same date, at about 2100 hrs he was with his girlfriend at the abovementioned address when the suspects, three (3) in number, armed with dangerous weapons such as sharp knives and machetes, attacked them and robbed them off their GSM handsets, one Infinix Hot 6 valued at fourty-thousand naira (AN40,000) and Huawei valued at about twenty thousand naira (N20,000).

Upon receipt of the report, swiftly detectives swung into action and succeeded in arresting one Muhamnmed Halliru,’m’, of unguwar sodangi quarters, Malumfashi LGA. In the course of interrOgation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and further mentioned one (1) Mohammed Nuhu, ‘m’, aged 19 years old of Unguwar sodangi quarters, Malumfashi LGA, and one (2) Hamza Bala, ‘m, aged 19 years old of Pay-Master quarters, Malumfashi LGA, as his accomplices, where they were all traced and arrested. Two (2) cell phones were recovered from the suspects as they all confessed to the commission of the offence. The investigation is ongoing.

“ARREST OF TWO (2) SUSPECTED NOTORIOUS MOTORCYCLE THIEVES

The command has succeeded in arresting the duo of one (1) Mubashir Ibrahim,’m’, age 22 years old, of Bakin Yadi quarters, Daura LGA, and one (2) Aliyu Ibrahim,’m’, age 20 years old, of Rahamawa Abattoir quarters, Katsina, in connection with a suspected case of criminal conspiracy and theft of a motorcycle.

Nemesis caught up with the duo when they were intercepted by police personnel attached to border patrol on duty along Jibia-Katsina Road in possession of a suspected stolen boxer super cargo motorcycle, red in colour, with Reg. No. GRR 717 QB. When questioned, the suspects could not provide a satisfactory account as to how they came about the motorcycle, hence, their arrest.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that on the 30th of March, 02t, at approximately 0300 hours, the suspects criminally conspired and trespassed into the house of one Lawal Dauda, ‘m, situated at Tambu Village,

Daura LGA, and stole away the said motorcycle. They were arrested while trying to dispose off same at the neighbouring Niger Republic through one Sama’ila Intallo, m’, of Hirji village, Niger Republic. Efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect as the investigation proceeds.