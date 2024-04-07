Abductors Of Two Varsity Students In Taraba Demand N50m Ransom

Abductors of two students of the Federal University Wukari, Taraba State are demanding a ransom fee of N50 million in exchange for the freedom of the students.

This was disclosed by the head of information and protocol unit of the institution, Ashu Agbu, via a telephone interview.

About 90 percent of the students and staff of the institution live outside the school premises as stated by the vice chancellor during the recently conducted convocation ceremony.

One of the shops attached to the hostel accommodating these students outside the school premises came under attack on the night of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at about 10:00PM by the kidnappers, who abducted the two students working as staff of a restaurant.

The students returned to rewrite their examinations because of the carryover they had.

According to Agbu, the abductors revealed that they actuality came for the owner of the eatery and not his staff and will return to get him.

She said that the security agencies and youths of the area are combing the surrounding forests and bush paths to apprehend the kidnappers and will not relent until the students are rescued alive and safe.

The two students abducted are identified as Joshua Sardauna from Economics department and Obianu Elizabeth from Microbiology department.

She said an expanded meeting will be held on Monday with security agencies, local, state and federal government representatives to find a lasting solution to the problem.