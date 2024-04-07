London-Lagos Solo Driver Pelumi Nubi Arrives Nigeria To A Heroic Welcome

Pelumi Nubi, the content creator who embarked on a solo road trip from London to Lagos, has arrived in Nigeria to a heroic welcome.

Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of the Lagos State Government by the Hon Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe.

Pelumi Nubi’s second stop was at Badagry from which she headed to Unilag for her homecoming celebration.

Speaking to Channels Television, she said, “I feel so good to be home. Honestly, the homecoming has been so amazing, and really welcoming.

“Honestly, Nigeria is definitely home to me, so it’s more than amazing. I expected the homecoming, but this has been incredible, so thank you so much, I am really grateful, and I can’t wait for the celebration that is waiting for me at Unilag.”

Nubi, who began the trip on January 31, was involved in an accident while on the journey.

In an Instagram post in March, she shared a picture of her now-wrecked car, revealing severe damage to the front bumper and a shattered windscreen.

An accompanying video shows her being carried in an ambulance, with the caption: “Say a prayer for me.”

Pelumi’s father described her safe arrival in Nigeria as the “end of anxiety”.

He said, “I kept on telling people that what looks to you people as content creation is a nightmare for us. Every night we couldn’t sleep, so it’s been two months of fun for the whole world but not for us.

On how she felt when her daughter informed her about the trip, Pelumi’s mother said that she approved of it because she had visited over 80 countries before and it was her choice to embark on the trip.

In an earlier interview with Channels Television, Nubi spoke about what pushed her to drive across continents:

“Honestly, I just wanted to show that this kind of travel was very possible for someone who looks like me and really inspires the next generation of travellers to step out of their comfort zone and do incredible things.”

“Each time I try to imagine it (driving into Lagos), I get goosebumps because it’s just been such a tremendous journey, you know, showing people the parts and all of that, and then to get to this finale, and I hear it’s a homecoming like people have rallied up.”

Nubi, who has travelled to over 80 countries, says she’s “trying to show that as a woman travelling solo, you know, you do have to have that extra safety or that extra layer of safety consideration, but it shouldn’t stop you.”