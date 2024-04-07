NSCDC Repels Bandits’ Attack On FG’s Silo In Katsina

Agro Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Saturday, repelled an attack by suspected bandits on the Federal Government’s grain silo in the Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesman for the NSCDC, Buhari Hamisu, said the bandits who carried the attack at about 1 a.m., wanted to destroy the silo and abduct its manager, Mr Lawal Shitu-Yar’adua.

According to Hamisu, the Agro Rangers responded swiftly, engaging the bandits in a fierce gun duel for over two hours.

“The valiant operatives overpowered the criminals, who scaled the rear fence of the reserve and escaped with serious injuries. The silo was not damaged, nor did the criminals succeed in their nefarious act,” the NSCDC spokesman added.

The silo, Hamisu noted, is used to store grains being distributed to the people of Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto states.

“The command remains dedicated to promoting safety and security for the good people of the state and Nigeria as a whole, as well as providing adequate protection of critical national assets and infrastructure,” he added.

The NSCDC spokesperson also disclosed that “relevant Security agencies were alerted for reinforcement, while we have detailed more personnel to be deployed to the location and to increase the firepower of the operatives on the ground to prevent reoccurrence of the attacks.”

Five Bandits Neutralised

Saturday’s attack on the Federal Government’s silo came as the police in the state a day earlier, said it neutralised five suspected bandits, rescued over 100 kidnapped victims and recovered 658 rustled animals from March 1 to 31.

Within the period under review, the police noted that a total number of 51 cases of major crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicides, and cattle rustling among others, were reported, and 30 cases were charged to court.

Disclosing this in a press briefing on Friday, the Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, noted that a total number of 64 suspects were arrested in connection with these cases.

He explained that a total number of 9 suspected armed robbers, 11 murder suspects, 29 suspected rapists, and a total number of 19 suspects were arrested for various offences such as criminal force, intimidation, inciting disturbance, theft and belonging to a gang of brigands, among others.

Katsina remains prominent among vulnerable states as bandits attacks have intensified in recent times in the Northwestern part of the country.