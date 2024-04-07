PHOTOS: Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Eid-El-Fitr Celebrations

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, arrived in Lagos State for the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations.

The President left Abuja and was welcomed to Lagos by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale had in a statement on Saturday said “the President will observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family”.

“The President will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays for the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.