PHOTOS: Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Eid-El-Fitr Celebrations

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, arrived in Lagos State for the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations.
The President left Abuja and was welcomed to Lagos by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale had in a statement on Saturday said “the President will observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family”.
“The President will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.”
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays for the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.