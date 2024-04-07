Suspected Insurgents Kill Army Lieutenant Along Borno, Yobe Border

An Army Lieutenant has reportedly been killed by an Improvised Explosive Device while four others sustained injuries at Magza, a community border along Damaturu-Biu Road in Borno State last Friday.

The personnel, troops of 135 Special Forces Battalion Buratai in Borno, were on patrol to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, when they were ambushed by the suspected insurgents.

A reliable source in the Army told Channels Television that only an officer was killed in the ambush.

He explained that the other four soldiers, who sustained injuries have been receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed health facility in Damaturu.

Another source revealed after swift reinforcement from the 135 Special Forces Battalion Buratai and the headquarters of the 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Yadi, troops successfully repelled the attack as well recovered one AK-47 rifle with magazines containing several ammunition from the attackers.

As of the time of filing this report, the military has not commented on the attack.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, Damaturu, Captain Muhammad Shehu, said he would get back to our reporter after getting details of the attack.