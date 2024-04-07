Truck Kills Two Siblings In Ondo

Two siblings have been reportedly crushed to death by a truck along ldi-Mango area, at Ore, in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the victims, who were on a motorcycle, were crushed to death by a truck loaded with sand at 10:25 am on Saturday.

According to an eyewitness account, the victims were said to have slipped on the motorcycle and rammed into the oncoming truck along the Okitipupa route.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State, Ezekiel Son-Allah, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone chat. He attributed the crash to overspeeding by the victims.

Son-Allah appealed to motorists and motorcyclists to avoid overspeeding and dangerous overtaking on the highways.

The FRSC boss disclosed that the victims’ corpses have been deposited at General Hospital Mortuary, Ore.

He added that the crashed vehicles were also handed over to the police of the Ore Division.