VIDEO: Peter Obi Seeks Electricity Subsidy For Less-Privileged Nigerians

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has stressed the need for the Federal Government to provide subsidies on electricity tariffs for less-privileged Nigerians.

Obi spoke on Sunday when he visited Bauchi State in North-East Nigeria where he inaugurated a borehole project in the Sabon Layi Community on the outskirt of Bauchi metropolis.

Obi argued that if there is an absolute necessity for an increase in tariffs, it should solely target individuals with the financial wherewithal, rather than burdening those who are already struggling.

Highlighting the importance of supporting small businesses and promoting economic growth, he further stressed the need for a concentrated effort to generate more power.

Watch video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>