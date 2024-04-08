Omobayo Godwins Inaugurated As Edo Deputy Governor

Omobayo Godwins has been inaugurated as the Edo Deputy Governor, hours after Philip Shaibu was impeached by the state house of assembly.

The 37-year-old who was beaming with a smile, was sworn in around 1:40 pm on Monday by the Chief Judge of Edo State Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

In a day that began with the impeachment of Shaibu as the state’s deputy governor, Omobayo’s inauguration at the Edo State Government House in Benin City marks a major twist in the political history of the state.

After he took the oath of office, an excited Omobayo who was dressed in a white kaftan and a red native cap to match, was greeted by a rousing crowd in one of the halls at the Government House.

The event was attended by a crowd of supporters, well-wishers, and some top shots in Edo State.

His swearing-in came swiftly after Shaibu’s impeachment on the grounds of releasing secret information about the state, ending months of power tussle between him and Governor Obaseki over the former’s quest for the state’s governorship seat.

In what is a landmark move in the history of the South-South state, the lawmakers on Monday adopted the report of a panel set up to probe allegations of misconduct by Shaibu.

Immediately after his sack, Shaibu faulted the lawmakers and believed his impeachment was a threat to the country’s democracy.