Crescent Not Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Muslims To Celebrate Eid Wednesday

The crescent moon signalling the end of the Holy month of Ramadan was not sighted in Saudi Arabia.

This is according to a tweet by the Haramain on its official X, formerly Twitter, handle on Monday.

This means that Muslims will celebrate Eid-el-Fitr on Wednesday, 10th April 2024.

“The crescent moon was NOT sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10th April 2024.”

In a separate tweet, the observer of the crescent Abdullah Al-Khudairi says, “It’s difficult to sight the Shawwal crescent due to the clouds.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has declared Tuesday, April 9th and Wednesday, 10th April, 2024 as holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Sunday signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Aishetu Ndayako.

The minister congratulated all Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He called on Muslim faithful to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to embrace unity to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.