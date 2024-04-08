Damagum Must Go, He Has Not Provided Leadership For PDP – Ugochinyere

A member of the House of Representative, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has insisted that the Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, must resign to give way for a leadership that would properly pilot the affairs of the party.

Elected on the platform of the PDP and representing Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo State, Ugochinyere and 59 other members, on Monday, called for the resignation of Damagum whom they accused of working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, the federal lawmaker berated Damagum for failing to call a National Executive Council (NEC) since he replaced Iyorchia Ayu who was removed as the PDP Chairman by the court.

READ ALSO: Reps Members Demand PDP Chair’s Resignation Over ‘Anti-Party Activities’

“Aside the fact that he has not held NEC meeting, since we came out from the presidential election, we are supposed to have done post-assessment of the election, find out why we performed so poorly during the election, be able to reach out to members of the party to appreciate them.

“He has not had any relationship or meeting with lawmakers elected on the platform of the party in the parliament. People are left to keep wandering like sheep with no shepherd. There has not been any single leadership that he has provided,” Ugochinyere said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said because of Damagum’s alleged lack of leadership, the PDP has not been playing the role of opposition to checkmate the ruling APC.

Ugochinyere maintained that the time has come for the acting Chairman to go, saying that governors elected on PDP platform are of the view that the party has gone moribund.

He frowned upon the party leadership staying silent on the political situation in Rivers State and instead allowed President Bola Tinubu intervene in the matter.

Also among the sins counted by the lawmaker against Damagum is allegedly drafting members of the APC as caretakers committee members of the PDP in some states.