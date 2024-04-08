Emefiele Arraigned In Lagos, Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

A former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele has pleaded not guilty to charges against him.

He was arraigned at the Ikeja High Court over alleged abuse of office and allocation of billions of dollars.

The trial judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi entered the courtroom at 9 am to begin proceedings. The 26-count charge was read to Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Omoile.

But both defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The defendants asked for bail pending the hearing and determination of the proceedings.

Godwin Emefiele is specifically asked the court to grant him bail on self-recognizance pending the hearing and determination of his case or in the alternative that he be released to his counsel pending the determination of the case.

His counsel, Lebi Lawal argued that the court should consider his status.

The counsel says “For nine years, Emefiele was the number one banker in Nigeria”.

The counsel also asked the court to consider Emefiele’s conduct since his arrest.

“Emefiele has been granted bail by Justice Muazu and has been attending his trial at the FCT High Court. Since that bail was granted, he has never missed his hearing dates and the prosecution is almost rounding up its case. The defendant has always religiously presented himself in court to answer the allegations against him,” the counsel said.

“Last week Thursday, the EFCC called him to say that two charges have been filed against him and he has presented himself again in court today to answer to the charge against him. He is not a flight risk”.

The counsel also says that this charge in Lagos is just one of the charges and Emefiele is likely to be arraigned on another set of fresh counts in Abuja next week