Lagos Court Orders Remand Of Emefiele In EFCC Custody

The Ikeja High Court in Lagos State has ordered the remand of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He is to be remanded till the next adjourned date, Thursday, April 11 when the court will give its ruling on bail.

Justice Rahman Oshodi also ordered the remand of Emefiele’s co-defendant Henry Omoile at the Ikoyi Prison pending the court’s ruling on his bail on Thursday.

The court ordered the remand of both men after listening to the bail applications filed by their counsel AbdulHakeem Labi-Lawal.

READ ALSO: Emefiele Arraigned In Lagos, Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

In asking for Emefiele’s bail, the counsel has told the court to grant Emefiele bail on self recognizance pending the hearing and determination of the case or on the most liberal bail terms. The counsel also asked the court to grant the second defendant bail on the most liberal terms.

The EFCC counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Oyedepo in his response, did not oppose the request for bail. He asked the court to exercise its discretion in the grant of bail.