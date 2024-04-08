My Father Has Been Sleeping With Me, Daughter Tells Court In Kwara

A man, Alhaji Mashood of Olorunsogo area, Bode Saadu, Moro local Government Area of Kwara State, has been dragged to the Upper Àrea Court in the town by her daughter for allegedly having sexual intercourse with her.

The complainant, Simbiat Moshood, in a direct complaint, alleged that the accused had been having sexual intercourse with her with a threat to jail or kill her if she exposed it to anybody.

“The act has become my father’s habit, I am his only daughter and that is why my mother has refused to return home after they divorced,” the complaint said.

“My father’s second wife had once caught us in the act and do make jest of me and alleging ritualistic activity,” the sheet added.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu Asks Court To Reinstate His Bail Revoked In 2017

Counsel to the accused, Barrister Toyin Onaolapo, prayed the court to grant his client bail.

Magistrate Abdul Yekeen in his ruling on the matter, granted the accused bail and adjourned the case to April 15, 2024.