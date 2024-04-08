VIDEO: My Impeachment As Deputy Governor A Threat To Democracy – Shaibu

Philip Shaibu says his impeachment as the Edo State deputy governor is a threat to the nation’s democracy and believes it was a “flagrant abuse of power” by the Edo State House of Assembly.

My reaction to my illegal impeachment as Deputy Governor by the Edo State House of Assembly. pic.twitter.com/makWClHdlw — Philip Shaibu (@HonPhilipShaibu) April 8, 2024

“This is not just an attack on me as an individual but on the democracy that we hold dear,” he said

“It is a dangerous descent into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy. Let it be clear that this impeachment was hatched because of my ambition to contest the Edo State 2024 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. An ambition that is a legal right to all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Edo State Assembly impeached Shaibu on Monday in a culmination of the months-long political drama between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy.

Shaibu was impeached by the lawmakers after the Edo State Assembly adopted a report of a committee probing an alleged misconduct of the now-impeached deputy governor.

The committee found him guilty of sharing state secrets and thus recommended his impeachment.