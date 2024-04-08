Rivers United Fall To USMA, Crash Out Of CAF Confederation Cup

Rivers United were beaten by USM Alger of Algeria. 2-0 in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday night.

Evans Ogenyi’s men came into the tie with a 1-0 aggregate lead hoping to make it into the semi-final

However, Malian striker, Abdullah Kanou had other things in store for the men from Nigeria as he opened the scoring for the hosts eight minutes before the break.

United’s Andy Ogbai came close to equalising but his header hit the crossbar. keeping the goal aggregate at 1-1

Kanou would seal the tie in the 74th minute, securing USM Alger a place in the semi-finals.