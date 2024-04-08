Six Confirmed Dead In Ogun Road Crashes 

The Ogun sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps has confirmed the death of six passengers in three different road crashes in the state’s corridor of the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway and Sagamu/ Benin/Ore Expressway

A press statement by the Chief Route commander and Education Officer of the sector Florence Okpe said the first crash occurred around 03:00 am on Monday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around FIDIWO.

“A total of four persons were involved in a crash – all male adults. Two persons were recorded dead and two were injured,” she said.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian Killed, Passenger Injured In Lagos Auto Crash

The suspected causes of the crash were wrongful overtaking, and overspeeding as the vehicle lost control and crashed.

While the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere, the corpses of the dead persons were deposited at the FOS morgue in Ipara.

The second crash occurred at about 05:18 hrs on the Ore- Ijebu-Ode section of the expressway after Ajede Junction with a Toyota Hiace bus that has registration number RBC213XT.

Three people were confirmed dead in the accident while the cause of the lone accident was speed and fatigue

The injured victims were reportedly taken to Roona Hospital and the General Hospital, Ijebu-ode. The corpses of the dead were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.

The third crash occurred on the Ore-Ijebu-ode expressway after Ajebamidele Bridge. Twenty-nine people were involved. Two persons were injured and one male adult was recorded dead while 26 others were unhurt.

In the wake of the accidents, the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ogun Sector Command Anthony Uga advised motorists to drive cautiously and have enough rest to avoid fatigue.

He also sympathize with the family of the crash victims.