Spanish Embassy Denies Future Eagles Visa For UEFA U-16 Tournament – NFF

Players and officials of the Nigeria U-15 team also known as the Future Eagles, have been denied visa by the Spanish Embassy to take part in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament starting on Friday.

This was made known by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a post on X on Monday.

⚠️ Players and officials of the Nigeria U15 team, Future Eagles, have been denied visas by the Spanish Embassy and will therefore not be travelling to take part in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament starting on Friday. — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 8, 2024

The players and officials were supposed to fly into Spain on Tuesday afternoon for the tournament to which the African giants have been invited. No reason was given for the denial of visa to the team.

According to the NFF, the special invitation for the tournament has come as a result of Nigeria’s pedigree in youth football, in which she has won five world titles at U17 boys’ level and reached the FIFA World Cup final on two occasions at U20 level.

As part of its preparation for the tournament, the Future Eagles trained for a week at the Remo Stars’ Sports Institute in Ikenne, during which it played two matches against the Remo Stars’ U16 boys (Beyond Limits FC), winning one and losing the other.

READ ALSO: Rivers United Fall To USMA, Crash Out Of CAF Confederation Cup

The Future Eagles, coached by Patrick Bassey, also won one and lost one against their Moroccan counterparts on a two-match tour of that North African country last month. Their first game ended in a 2-3 defeat, but they buckled up to win the second game 5-3 in the city of Kenitra.

The UEFA U16 Tournament, which brings warm memories of the UEFA-CAF U17 Meridian Tournament that started in 1997 but was discontinued a decade after, will take place at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre in San Pedro del Pinatar.

The Future Eagles’ delegation to Spain, inclusive of 20 players, was to be led by Zannah Mohammed Malah, a member of the NFF Technical and Development Committee.