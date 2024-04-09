Allow Olubadan-Designate Olakulehin Recover Before Crowning Him – Otun Balogun

Controversy surrounding the ascension of a new Olubadan has not abated as the Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, declared that the next Olubadan by tradition is not yet fit to be enthroned.

At a press conference which took place at his private residence on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Oba Ajibola disclosed that the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is still ill and not physically fit to rule at the moment.

He asked those rushing to put him on the throne to allow him heal properly to be strong enough for the task ahead of him.

Recall that the Olubadan stool became vacant after the demise of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who reigned for two years and died at the age of 81 on the 14th March, 2024.

Oba Ajibola pleaded with all concerned to give the Olubadan-designate enough time to get over his illness for the good of all. He said, “What is the need for hurry? Someone we have not seen, he has not spoken with us, he has not spoken with Ibadan people.”

“I am his second-in-command, I’m his lieutenant. He has not called me to say, ‘My Otun, I’m back. So, tell your people. And when are you seeing me?’ They are just forcing him because of their own selfish interest,” Ajibola added.

He called on those pushing for expedited transition to the Olubadan throne to exercise patience in the interest of the entire Ibadanland.

Reacting to a meeting held at the private residence of Chief Bode Amoo earlier on Monday, Oba Ajibola said, “They said we called a meeting and we have endorsed him, I’m not part of that. I’ve told them my mind that I won’t be part of that illegality. We know Baba Olakulehin is the next Olubadan, but let us allow him to get well.

“Has anybody seen him since last Friday? Those who went there after Friday were unable to see him. They are forcing this man. We should allow him to get well,” he concluded.

As the end of the mandatory mourning period for the departed king approaches, all eyes are on the Olubadan-In-Council to do the needful and iron out areas of contention in the interest of Ibadanland.