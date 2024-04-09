Eid-El-Fitr: FG Extends Public Holiday To Thursday

The Federal Government has extended the public holiday for the Eid-El-Fitr celebration to Thursday.

Last week, it announced a two-day – Tuesday and Wednesday – holiday for the festivities.

However, the crescent was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, meaning the Eid celebration will take place on Wednesday, prompting the Federal Government to add an extra day to the already-declared public holiday.

“The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr,” the Ministry of Interior Permanent Secretary Aishetu Gogo Ndayako said in an early Tuesday statement.

“The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”