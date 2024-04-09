Eid-El-Fitr: Katsina Govt Declares Friday Work Free Day

The Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has declared Friday 12th April 2024 as work free day for the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations.

According to Governor Radda, his government has also taken this step to enable workers in the state to fully enjoy the Sallah celebration with their families.

The decision to declare the day also followed the good gesture of the Federal Government for extending the Eid-El-Fitr public holidays to Thursday 11th of this month.

READ ALSO: [Eid-El-Fitr] FG Extends Public Holiday To Thursday

In a Tuesday statement, the Katsina State Commissioner of Information and Culture Bala Zango quoted the governor as wishing the good people of the state a happy and peaceful Sallah celebration.

He further urged the good people of the state to be security conscious and pray for peace to reign in the state and the nation at large as they celebrate this year’s ED-FITR.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT