Govt Suspends Market Activities In Central Lagos After Fire Incident 

The Lagos State Government has suspended commercial activities in the Central part of the state.

This followed a fire incident which engulfed a section of the Idumota Market in the area.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Tuesday, already brought down two buildings even as goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Areas affected include Dosumu, Nnamdi Azikwe, Moshalashi, Woro Pedro, Obanikoro. Others are Ago Tawa, Idumagbo Avenue, Idumagbo, Ido-Oluwo and Oju Olobun.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Central Business District, Bola Lawal said the measure became necessary to prevent loss of life and maintain peace and order in the area.

In a statement, Lawal stressed that market women and men in the area should make way for emergency responders to effectively perform their duties.