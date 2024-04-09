Preview: Nigeria’s Super Falcons, South Africa Clash With Olympics Ticket At Stake

In what is becoming an African classic, the Super Falcons of Nigeria and South Africa’s Bayana Bayana will square off in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers later on Tuesday.

The second leg of the last phase of qualification for the Games is billed for Pretoria in South Africa.

Nigeria hold a slim advantage heading into the match having secured a one-nil win over the Banyana Banyana in the first leg of the fixture played some days back in Abuja. Rasheedat Ajibade was the scorer on that night as Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls moved a step closer to clinching a ticket for the Paris Games.

The Super Falcons have the advantage going into Tuesday’s game. Yet, the Nigerians know that the job is not yet done and must work to get a result in South Africa. Their task is clear: avoid defeat in Pretoria and the ticket is yours.

South Africa Vs Nigeria: Head To Head Record

Both teams have played several times since their 7-1 win against South Africa in a 1995 World Cup qualifier in Johannesburg. They have met 24 times with Nigeria winning 15, five ended in draws and South Africa claimed victory four times.

But the South Africans are no pushovers and are expected to come out roaring when the game kicks off. To highlight how feisty of an encounter the game may turn out to be,

Nigeria’s win against them in the first leg of the qualifiers is their only victory over the Banyana Banyana in six years. Before that match, the Super Falcons have lost their last two ties against the South Africans although Nigeria have never lost to them away (in South Africa).

Team News

Nigeria have no injury worries heading into the match. Star forward Asisat Oshoala is primed to make the starting lineup in the second-leg fixture. She was an unused substitute in the reverse fixture in Abuja. But in South Africa, she is expected to lead the lines for Nigeria.

South Africa Vs Nigeria’s Super Falcons Match Time, Other Details

The kickoff time for the South Africa vs Nigeria women’s Olympic Games qualifier is 6:30 pm (Nigerian time) and 7:30 pm in South Africa while the venue is the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria