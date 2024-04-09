×

Turkey Imposes Trade Restrictions On Israel: Ministry 

By Channels Television
Updated April 9, 2024
Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters wave flags and carry placards during a National March for Palestine in central London on December 9, 2023, calling for full ceasefire in the war in Gaza.
Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters wave flags and carry placards during a National March for Palestine in central London on December 9, 2023, calling for full ceasefire in the war in Gaza. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

 

Turkey will impose trade restrictions on Israel starting Tuesday on a range of products including cement, steel and iron construction materials in response to Israel’s war on Gaza, the trade ministry said in a statement.

“This decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the ministry announced on social media.

The new measures come a day after Turkey said Israel had blocked its attempt to airdrop aid to Gaza.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday vowed reprisals against Israel, saying they would be implemented “step by step” and “without delay”.

Turkey has been one of the harshest critics of Israel’s war on Gaza, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan branding Isrel a “terrorist state”.

 

AFP

