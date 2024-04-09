Veteran Kannywood Actress Saratu Gidado Passes Away At 56

Veteran Kannywood actress, Saratu Gidado, fondly known as Daso, has passed away at the age of 56.

The shocking news was confirmed by relatives of the late actress who spoke to Freedom Radio, revealing that Daso was found lifeless on Tuesday morning.

According to the bereaved family members, Daso was discovered dead after she returned to bed following Sahur, the pre-dawn meal consumed before fasting during Ramadan.

Her sudden demise has left the industry and fans in a state of profound grief and disbelief.

Born on January 17, 1968, in Kano, Daso carved her name in the sands of time through her remarkable performances, particularly in comical roles where she portrayed assertive and mischievous characters.

Making her debut in the year 2000 with the movie “Linzami Da Wuta,” produced by Sarauniya Movies, Daso quickly captured the hearts of audiences with her exceptional talent and versatility.

Among her repertoire of hit films that propelled her to stardom are “Nagari,” “Gidauniya,” “Mashi,” and “Sansani.”

Her vibrant presence and impeccable acting skills endeared her to fans across the Hausa-speaking regions and beyond, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the Kannywood landscape.

Tributes that poured in from her colleagues, fans, and well-wishers in the wake of her untimely demise, highlighted Daso’s immense contributions to the industry, and the legacy she left behind.

Reflecting on her passing, a close associate of the late actress Habiba Umar said: “Daso’s departure leaves a void in the industry that will be difficult to fill. She was not only a talented actress but also a warm-hearted individual who touched the lives of many with her performances.”